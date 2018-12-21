What does $1,800 rent you in Streeterville, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Streeterville is currently hovering around $1,950.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
211 E. Ohio St., #2402
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 211 E. Ohio St., #2402. It's listed for $1,800/month for its 728 square feet of space.
The building features outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
777 Michigan, #1208
Here's a 950-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 777 Michigan, #1208, that's also going for $1,800/month.
The unit boasts air conditioning, central heating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and carpeting. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
441 E. Erie St.
Next, check out this 926-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 441 E. Erie St. It's listed for $1,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
535 N. Michigan Ave., ## 504
Located at 535 N. Michigan Ave., #504, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,800/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and granite countertops. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
111 E. Chestnut St., #41D
Listed at $1,800/month, this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 111 E. Chestnut St., #41D.
In the condo, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. The building boasts garage parking and a swimming pool. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
