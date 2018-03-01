REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,800 Rent You In Wicker Park, Today?

Inside 1600 North Ashland Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wicker Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1615 North Winchester Ave., #3




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1615 North Winchester Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1600 North Ashland Ave.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1600 North Ashland Ave. It's listed for $1,700 / month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1718 North Ashland Ave., #1f



Here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1718 North Ashland Ave. that's also going for $1,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll get both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include storage space, secured entry and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

