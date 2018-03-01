What Does $1,800 Rent You In Wicker Park, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
1615 North Winchester Ave., #3
Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1615 North Winchester Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1600 North Ashland Ave.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1600 North Ashland Ave. It's listed for $1,700 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1718 North Ashland Ave., #1f
Here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1718 North Ashland Ave. that's also going for $1,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll get both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include storage space, secured entry and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.