What does $1,900 rent you in Chicago, today?

324 West North Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago with a budget of $1,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

1305 S Michigan Ave., #610 (Near South Side)




Listed at $1,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 1305 S Michigan Ave.

In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and ample natural lighting. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1150 Lake Shore Dr., #15b (Gold Coast)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 1150 Lake Shore Dr. It's also listed for $1,900 / month for its 900 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the sunny condo, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony and granite countertops. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

300 East Erie St. (Streeterville)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 300 East Erie St. (at N McClurg Court) that's going for $1,900 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

324 West North Ave. (Old Town)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 324 West North Ave. It's listed for $1,900 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2626 N Lakeview Ave., #1304 (Lincoln Park)




Listed at $1,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2626 N Lakeview Ave.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. The unit has a dishwasher, built-in storage features and good natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
