What does $1,900 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Chicago with a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7 S. Laflin St., #52 (Near West Side)
Located at 7 S. Laflin St., #52, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,900/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
South Financial Place and West Polk Street
Next, there's this studio apartment located at South Financial Place and West Polk Street. It's listed for $1,900/month.
Inside, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and large windows. The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
14th and State (Dearborn Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 14th and State that's going for $1,900/month.
In this apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. The building boasts a doorman, a fitness center, outdoor space and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1508 N. Dayton St., #C508 (Goose Island)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1508 N. Dayton St., #C508. It's listed for $1,900/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
65 W. Hubbard St. (Near North)
Located at 65 W. Hubbard St., here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,900/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
