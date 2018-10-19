What does $2,000 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Chicago if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2431 N. Kedzie Blvd., Unit G (Logan Square)
Listed at $2,000/month, this 2,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 2431 N. Kedzie Blvd., #G.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. The garden-level apartment boasts granite flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
1643 W. Division St. (Wicker Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1643 W. Division St. that's also going for $2,000/month.
The furnished unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and an onsite dry cleaners. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
2000 N. Lincoln Park West, #308 (Lincoln Park)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 2000 N. Lincoln Park West, #308. It's listed for $2,000/month.
Apartment amenities include parquet floors, a dishwasher and an outdoor patio. The building offers on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
33 W. Delaware Place, #18g (Near North)
Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,000/month, located at 33 W. Delaware Place, #18G.
In the 18th-floor unit, you can expect floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a private balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect a 24-hour door person, on-site laundry, a fitness center and a sun deck. When it comes to pets, both cats and dogs of less than 25 pounds are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
