What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Evanston if you've got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1580 Sherman Ave.
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1580 Sherman Ave. It's listed for $2,000/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool with a spa, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1620 Sherman Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1620 Sherman Ave. that's going for $1,995/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ceiling fans. Pets are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and offers many nearby public transportation options.
807 Davis St.
Located at 807 Davis St., here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,950/month.
Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect a combination of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and built-in shelves. Sorry pet owners, neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and has good transit options.
1590 Elmwood Ave.
Also listed at $1,950/month, this 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1590 Elmwood Ave.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile floors, in-unit laundry, a private balcony, high ceilings, extra storage space, floor-to-ceiling windows, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and solar shades. The building features a fitness center with a yoga studio, a roof deck, a residents lounge and a business center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
