REAL ESTATE

What does $2,200 rent you in Chicago, today?

1 West Superior St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $2,200 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1 West Superior St. (River North)




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1 West Superior St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1407 S Michigan Ave., #709 (Near South Side)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1407 S Michigan Ave. It's also listed for $2,200 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

512 N McClurg Ct., #5505 (Streeterville)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 512 N McClurg Ct. that's going for $2,200 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

510 W Erie St., #1504 (River North)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 510 W Erie St. It's listed for $2,200 / month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and additional storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

474 N Lake Shore Dr., #5004 (Streeterville)




Located at 474 N Lake Shore Dr., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,200/ month.

In the fiftieth-floor unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News