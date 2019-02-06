What does $2,200 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
777 N. Michigan Ave., #2608 (Streeterville)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 777 N. Michigan Ave., #2608.
In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
11 W. Division St., #1 (Near North)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 11 W. Division St., #1. It's also listed for $2,200/month.
In the furnished apartment, there are a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
210 S. Desplaines St., #APT 1104 (West Loop Gate)
Then, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 210 S. Desplaines St., #APT 1104. It's listed for $2,200/month.
Apartment amenities include a balcony, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center and storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
North Halsted & West Hubbard streets #1702 (Fulton River District)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at North Halsted & West Hubbard streets #1702.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
568 N. State St. (Near North)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 568 N. State St. that's going for $2,200/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
