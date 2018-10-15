REAL ESTATE

What does $2,300 rent you in Chicago, today?

155 N. Harbor Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

801 S. Financial Place (Loop)




To start things off, check out this studio apartment that's located at 801 S. Financial Place. It's listed for $2,300/month.

In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a business center, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, on-site management, outdoor space, a residents lounge, a roof deck, secured entry, additional storage space and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

155 N. Harbor Drive, #707 (New Eastside)




Located at 155 N. Harbor Drive, #707, here's a one-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,300/month.

Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, air conditioning, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

400 S. Green St., #312 (University Village - Little Italy)




Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 400 S. Green St., #312.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and a ceiling fan. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

560 W. Brompton Ave., #45511 (Lake View East)



Next, there's this studio apartment over at 560 W. Brompton Ave., #45511. It's listed for $2,300/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

2150 N. Lincoln Park West, #1212 (Lincoln Park)




Finally, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2150 N. Lincoln Park West, #1212, that's going for $2,300/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and a door person. The apartment comes with high ceilings, a dishwasher, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,700 rent you in Old Town, today?
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Wrigleyville, Chicago
Renting in the Loop: What will $1,800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Sears filing for bankruptcy; stores closing; Eddie Lampert steps down
Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
Amber Alert: Teen missing, parents found dead in Wisconsin home
Waukegan woman accused of killing boyfriend in hit-and-run
Rauner raises flap about Pritzker renovation project that used non-union workers
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and cold with widespread frost
Doctors urge everyone over 6 months to get flu shots before Halloween
Show More
CPS senior given scholarship for Hispanic Heritage Month essay
Man, 19, in custody after great-grandmother killed in Park Manor
Is Chance the Rapper running for Chicago mayor?
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Washburne culinary school offers new Spanish-language course
More News