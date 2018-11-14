What does $2,300 rent you in the Loop, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in The Loop is currently hovering around $1,972.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
6 Michigan Ave., #1006
Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 6 Michigan Ave., #1006.
In the condo, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
65 E. Monroe St., #4208
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 65 E. Monroe St., #4208. It's also listed for $2,300/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
(See the complete listing here.)
188 W. Randolph St., #2607
Here's a 677-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 188 W. Randolph St., #2607, that's going for $2,285/month.
The unit boasts hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, central heating and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
201 N. Garland Court, #3703
Next, check out this 717-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 201 N. Garland Court, #3703. It's listed for $2,250/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
North LaSalle Street and West Wacker Drive
Located at North LaSalle Street and West Wacker Drive, here's a 573-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,244/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, central heating, floor-to-ceiling windows and air conditioning. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)