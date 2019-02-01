What does $2,400 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
727 W. Madison St., #2411 (Greektown)
Listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 727 W. Madison St., #2411.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
405 N. Wabash Ave., #5112 (Near North)
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 405 N. Wabash Ave., #5112 that's also going for $2,400/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a roof deck. The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, air conditioning and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
545 N. Dearborn St., #2004 (Near North)
Next, check out this 868-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 545 N. Dearborn St., #2004. It's listed for $2,400/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
1572 N. Milwaukee Ave., #L (Wicker Park)
Located at 1572 N. Milwaukee Ave., #L, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,400/month.
The unit boasts hardwood flooring, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)