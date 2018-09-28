What does $2,500 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Chicago with a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
161 W. Kinzie St., #1804 (River North)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 161 W. Kinzie St., #1804, that's listed for $2,500/month.
The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and a business center. In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
600 N. Lake Shore Drive, #3810 (Streeterville)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 600 N. Lake Shore Drive, #3810 that's also going for $2,500/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management, a business center and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
500 W. Superior St., #1108 (River North)
Next, check out this 912-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's located at 500 W. Superior St., #1108. It's listed for $2,500/month.
In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, concierge service and a door person. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
North Franklin and West Illinois streets (River North)
Listed at $2,500/month, this studio apartment is located at North Franklin and West Illinois streets.
The condo features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge, a theater room, package service, a business center and a coffee bar. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
600 N. Fairbanks Court, #3306 (Streeterville)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 600 N. Fairbanks Court, #3306. It's listed for $2,500/month.
The building boasts available garage parking, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, outdoor space, a roof deck and a swimming pool. In the condo, which is available furnished, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
