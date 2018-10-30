What does $2,500 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you've got a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1300 N. Astor St., #16C (Gold Coast)
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1300 N. Astor St., #16C.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, look for marble floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
859 W. Erie St., #502 (River West)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode situated at 859 W. Erie St., #502. It's also listed for $2,500/month.
The building has garage parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. The apartment features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1730 N. Clark St. (Old Town Triangle)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1730 N. Clark St. that's going for $2,500/month.
The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
910 W. Madison St., #405 (Near West Side)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 910 W. Madison St., #405. It's listed for $2,500/month.
The building has garage parking and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, designer lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
600 N. Fairbanks Court, #3306 (Streeterville)
Located at 600 N. Fairbanks Court, #3306, here's an 821-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
