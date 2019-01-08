What does $2,500 rent you in Old Town, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Old Town is currently hovering around $2,000.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,500 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1560 N. Sandburg Terrace, #21-06
Listed at $2,500/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1560 N. Sandburg Terrace, #21-06.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $200 pet fee.
1225 N. Wells St., #405
Also listed at $2,500/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1225 N. Wells St., #405.
The building offers package services, secured entry, a residents lounge, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the single-family home, expect hardwood and carpet flooring, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
1325 N. Wells St., #0602
Here's a 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1325 N. Wells St., #0602 that's going for $2,465/month.
The building offers a residents lounge, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
