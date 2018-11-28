What does $2,700 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to apartment hunting in Chicago on a budget of $2,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
400 E. Randolph St., #9-01 (New Eastside)
Listed at $2,700/month, this 650-square-foot studio condo is located at 400 E. Randolph St., #9-01.
This renovated studio offers south-facing views of the city, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a separate sleeping area. Expect plenty of building amenities, including a door person, on-site management, on-site laundry and garage parking. It also boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and roof deck. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
747 N. Wabash Ave. (Near North)
Next, check out this 860-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 747 N. Wabash Ave. It's listed for $2,680/month.
This unit features city views and a private balcony as well as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and generous closet space. The building has an array of amenities; expect secure garage parking, on-site management, bike storage, valet dry cleaning, monthly resident events, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
169 W. Huron St., #808 (River North)
Located at 169 W. Huron St., #808, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,667/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, storage space plus a fitness center and roof deck with a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1201 N. LaSalle Drive, #1601 (Old Town)
Listed at $2,652/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1201 N. LaSalle Drive, #1601.
In the unit at the Sinclair, expect a balcony, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops as well as a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building offers 24-hour concierge service, garage parking and storage space. It also features a fitness club and yoga studio plus a sun terrace with cabanas and a swimming pool. Pet owners: furry companions are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
420 E. Waterside Drive, #810 (New Eastside)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 420 E. Waterside Drive, #810. It's going for $2,650/month for its 1,141 square foot of space.
This unit boasts views of Lake Michigan and Navy Pier and has a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a terrace. Building amenities include 24-hour door staff, garage parking, on-site management, on-site laundry and storage space. There's also a party room, rooftop garden, fitness center and swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
