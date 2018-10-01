What does $3,100 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Chicago if you've got a budget of $3,100/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3010 W. Cornelia Ave. (Avondale)
Listed at $3,100/month, this 2,242-square-foot studio townhouse is located at 3010 W. Cornelia Ave.
In the townhouse, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a deck, skylights and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
401 N. Wabash Ave., #60C (Near North)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo over at 401 N. Wabash Ave., #60C. It's also listed for $3,100/month.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and a door person. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
North Wells Street (River North)
Here's an 880-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at North Wells Street that's going for $3,082/month.
The building boasts a business center, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, outdoor space, a roof deck, secured entry, extra storage space, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The apartment features air conditioning, a ceiling fan, a deck, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
847 N. Larrabee St., #2R (Cabrini Green)
Listed at $3,022/month, this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 847 N. Larrabee St., #2R.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a residents lounge. Feline companions are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
343 W. Wolf Point Plaza, #1606 (River North)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 343 W. Wolf Point Plaza, #1606. It's listed for $3,015/month.
Building amenities include a business center, an elevator, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, a swimming pool, on-site management, extra storage space, a club room, a dog spa and a fitness center. In the apartment, you'll see hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)