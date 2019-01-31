What does $900 rent you in Aurora, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Aurora with a budget of $900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3 W. Downer Place, #UPPER
Listed at $895/month, this 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 3 W. Downer Place, Second Floor.
This unit features a private entrance, hardwood floors, a kitchen skylight and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
North Marywood Avenue and Molitor Road (Northeast Aurora)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at North Marywood Avenue and Molitor Road. It's listed for $875/month for its 610 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include natural light, a balcony, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and storage space. Pet owners, take heed: animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
567 Ashland Ave., #C
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 567 Ashland Ave., #C that's going for $850/month.
This unit offers tiled flooring, closet space, air conditioning and a private balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and offers limited transit options.
