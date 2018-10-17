REAL ESTATE

What does $900 rent you in Chicago, today?

3825 N. Pine Grove Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Chicago if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4024 N. Ashland Ave., #211 (South East Ravenswood)




Listed at $900/month, this studio apartment is located at 4024 N. Ashland Ave., #211.

The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Ashland Avenue, #406 (Rogers Park)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Ashland Avenue, #406, that's also going for $900/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, central heating and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

663 Grace, #209 (Lake View East)




Listed at $900/month, this 600-square-foot condo is located at 663 Grace, #209.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

3825 N. Pine Grove Ave., #419 (Lake View East)



Next, there's this studio apartment over at 3825 N. Pine Grove Ave., #419. It's listed for $900/month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry and available assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

412 E. 48th St., #6 (Bronzeville)




Finally, located at 412 E. 48th St., #6, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $900/month.

The apartment offers central heating, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)
