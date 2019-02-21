What does $900 rent you in Lakeview East, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lake View East is currently hovering around $1,395.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $900 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
663 W. Grace St., #17845
Listed at $900/month, this studio apartment is located at 663 W. Grace St., #17845.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and an elevator. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and many windows. Animals are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
3710 N. Pine Grove Ave., #320DT
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 3710 N. Pine Grove Ave., #320DT. It's also listed for $900/month.
The building has on-site laundry. In the apartment, there's hardwood flooring, an updated bathroom, air conditioning and white appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
635 Barry, #UA-102
Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 635 Barry, #UA-102, that's going for $895/month.
The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
739 Belmont, #UA-204
Next, check out this 500-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 739 Belmont, #UA-204. It's also listed for $895/month.
The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll have hardwood flooring, high ceilings, an updated kitchen, a large bathroom and a fireplace. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
505 W. Belmont Ave., #1IJ
Located at 505 W. Belmont Ave., #1IJ, here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $885/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, ceiling fans, many windows, a separate kitchen and large closets. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.