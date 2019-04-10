What will $1,000 rent you in Chicago, this month?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1324 W. Estes Ave. (Rogers Park)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1324 W. Estes Ave. It's listed for $1,000/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, there is hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4241 N. Kenmore Ave., #G7 (Buena Park)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4241 N. Kenmore Ave., #G7. It's also listed for $1,000/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry. In the unit, you will find tile flooring and ceiling fans. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1430 N. Dearborn St. (Gold Coast)
Located at 1430 N. Dearborn St., here's a studio that's listed for $1,000/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, on-site management, an elevator and outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
6660 N. Damen Ave., #6660-2E (West Rogers Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 6660 N. Damen Ave., #6660-2E. It's listed for $1,000/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors and a fireplace. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
732 W. Bittersweet Place (Buena Park)
Here's a studio apartment at 732 W. Bittersweet Place that's going for $1,000/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and storage space. In the apartment, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
