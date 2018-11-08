What will $1,000 rent you in Forest Park, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Forest Park with a budget of $1,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
926 Dunlop Ave., #205
Listed at $1,000/month, this 512-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 926 Dunlop Ave., #205.
The unit features hardwood floors, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking space. Pet owners, you're in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
7444 Adams St., #F3
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 7444 Adams St., #F3. It's also going for $1,000/month.
The condo features hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
229 Marengo Ave., #507
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 229 Marengo Ave., #507 that's going for $975/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, a balcony and ample storage space. The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cat owners rejoice: feline companions are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is bikeable.
(See the full listing here.)