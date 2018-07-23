What will $1,000 rent you in Forest Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Forest Park if you're on a budget of $1,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1101 Harlem Ave.
Listed at $1,000/month, this 586-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1101 Harlem Ave.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised hardwood and tile flooring, air conditioning, ceiling fans, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Good news for dog lovers: pups are permitted; sorry, no cats.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
847 Hannah Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 847 Hannah Ave. It's listed for $975/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and shared outdoor space. The unit features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, ceiling fans, an enclosed porch, a remodeled bathroom, an eat-in kitchen and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable.
7542 Adams St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7542 Adams St. that's going for $925/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans, built-in storage features and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Heat and gas are included in the price of rent. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted with an extra fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable.
