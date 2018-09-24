What will $1,100 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7070 N. Wolcott Ave., #3 (Rogers Park)
Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 7070 N. Wolcott Ave., #3.
The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and extra storage space. In the apartment, anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and bay windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
5555 S. Kimbark Ave., #2 (Hyde Park)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 5555 S. Kimbark Ave., #2. It's also listed for $1,100/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4909 W. Cuyler Ave., #1 (Portage Park)
Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4909 W. Cuyler Ave., #1.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1415 W. Hutchinson St., #4226-1 (Graceland West)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1415 W. Hutchinson St., #4226-1. It's listed for $1,100/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, central heating, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
5051 N. Glenwood Ave., #1K (Uptown)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5051 N. Glenwood Ave., #1K. It's listed for $1,100/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for cat owners: felines are welcome with additional fees.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
