What will $1,100 rent you in Evanston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Evanston if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
360 Ridge Ave., #Unit 12-1
Listed at $1,100/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 360 Ridge Ave., #Unit 12-1.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, storage space and outdoor space. In the unit, you can find an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
605 Sheridan Road, #H2
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 605 Sheridan Road, #H2. It's listed for $1,080/month.
Assigned parking and outdoor space are listed as building amenities. The unit boasts hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, ceiling fans and white appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a $300 move-in fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1025 Dempster St., #3w
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1025 Dempster St., #3w. It's listed for $1,025/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a fireplace. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)