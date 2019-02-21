What will $1,100 rent you in Evanston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
360 Ridge Ave., #12-1
Listed at $1,100/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 360 Ridge Ave., #12-1.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space. The unit offers many windows, new appliances, granite countertops, a study nook and extra storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
605 Sheridan Road, #H2
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 605 Sheridan Road, #H2, that's going for $1,080/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $300 move-in fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
834 Sherman Ave. (Main-Chicago)
Next, there's this studio situated at 834 Sherman Ave. It's listed for $1,050/month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors and a large living room. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $59 application fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1025 Dempster St., #3w
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1025 Dempster St., #3w. It's listed for $1,025/month.
The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.