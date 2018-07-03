REAL ESTATE

What will $1,200 rent you in Chicago, right now?

632 W. Arlington Place. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Chicago if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

632 W. Arlington Place, #8 (Park West)




Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment is located at 632 W. Arlington Place, #8.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a ceiling fan, hardwood floors and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

3230 N. Clark St., #1S (Lakeview)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3230 N. Clark St., #1S. It's also listed for $1,200/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3081 S. Lock St. (Bridgeport)




Located at 3081 S. Lock St., here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,200/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6775 W. Wrightwood Ave., #3N-C (Montclare)



This 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6775 W. Wrightwood Ave., #3N-C. It's listed for $1,200/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and ceiling fans. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Up to two cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1733 W. 19th St., #3s (Heart Of Chicago)




Listed at $1,200/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1733 W. 19th St., #3s.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston?
Inside Chicago's most expensive apartments
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News