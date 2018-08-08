What will $1,200 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
632 W. Arlington Place (Park West)
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment is located at 632 W. Arlington Place.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, look out for an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, large windows with horizontal blinds, wall and window heating and air conditioning units and ceiling fans. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
6501 N. Claremont Ave. (West Rogers Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 6501 N. Claremont Ave. It's also listed for $1,200/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, an updated bathroom, large closets and extra storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2318 W. Granville Ave. (West Rogers Park)
Here's a 1,050-square-foot studio apartment at 2318 W. Granville Ave. that's going for $1,200/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space. In the furnished unit, you'll get an open floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, bay windows, extra storage space and large closets. Felines are welcome here; sorry, no canines.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6501 N Claremont Ave. (West Rogers Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 6501 N. Claremont Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The building boasts shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a separate dining room, large closets and extra storage space. Pet owners, rejoice: When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4970 N. Marine Drive (Margate Park)
Located at 4970 N. Marine Drive, #227, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,200/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center, assigned parking, a residents lounge, a business center, a roof deck and extra storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and carpet floors, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast island, recessed lighting and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
