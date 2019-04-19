What will $1,200 rent you in Chicago, this month?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3736 N. Ashland Ave., #2F (Lakeview)
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3736 N. Ashland Ave., #2F.
In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood floors. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
817 W. Lakeside Place, #505 (Uptown)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 817 W. Lakeside Place, #505. It's listed for $1,200/month.
In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1901 S. Ruble St. (East Pilsen)
Located at 1901 S. Ruble St., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,200/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are listed as building amenities. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2552 W. Eastwood Ave., #1F (Lincoln Squa)
Listed at $1,200/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2552 W. Eastwood Ave., #1F.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
439 W. 41st St., #2 (Canaryville)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 439 W. 41st St., #2. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 1,400 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a balcony and air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.