What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Evanston if you're on a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
124 Callan Ave.
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 124 Callan Ave.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood and tile flooring, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
917 Hinman Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 917 Hinman Ave. It's listed for $1,195/month.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, bay windows and extra storage space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1309 Oak Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1309 Oak Ave. that's also going for $1,195/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and shared outdoor space. The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1307 Oak Ave.
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1307 Oak Ave. It's listed for $1,195/month.
On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. In the light-filled unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1317 Oak Ave.
Located at 1317 Oak Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,195/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a fireplace, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)