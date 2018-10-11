REAL ESTATE

What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?

Crain Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Maple Avenue and Crain Street




First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Maple Avenue and Crain Street. It's listed for $1,175/month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, a fireplace, built-in storage features, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1313 Oak Ave., #4718




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1313 Oak Ave., #4718 that's going for $1,150/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, a dishwasher, white appliances and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1128 Maple Ave.






Next, located at 1128 Maple Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,125/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and closet space. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.
