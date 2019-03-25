What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, this month?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
428 Elmwood Ave., #1W
Listed at $1,200/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 428 Elmwood Ave., #1W.
The unit boasts stainless steel appliances, ample closet space and air conditioning. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
1925 Harrison St., #1H (Central Street)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 1925 Harrison St., #1H. It's listed for $1,199/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood floors and ample closet space. The building features on-site laundry and storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
834 Sherman Ave., #4 (Main-Chicago)
Located at 834 Sherman Ave., #4, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,195/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There is no brokers fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1575 Oak Ave. (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1575 Oak Ave. It's listed for $1,185/month.
The building offers assigned parking, an elevator, on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and carpeting, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome. There is no brokers fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
800 Hinman Ave., #604 (Main-Chicago)
To wrap it up, here's a studio apartment at 800 Hinman Ave., #604 that's going for $1,170/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator and garage parking. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There is no brokers fee associate with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
