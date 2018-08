What Will $1,300 Rent You In Boystown, Right Now?

3449 Elaine Place, #310

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Boystown?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month.Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3449 Elaine Place. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 732 West Aldine Ave. It's also listed for $1,300 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, on-site laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Small dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here .)Located at 740 West Addison St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,295/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, on-site laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here .)---