What Will $1,300 Rent You In Boystown, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Boystown?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

3449 Elaine Place, #310




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3449 Elaine Place. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

732 West Aldine Ave.




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 732 West Aldine Ave. It's also listed for $1,300 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, on-site laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Small dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

740 West Addison St., #E1




Located at 740 West Addison St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,295/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, on-site laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

