What will $1,300 rent you in Chicago, right now?

1112 N. Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

4334 N. Clarendon Ave., #209 (Buena Park)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 4334 N. Clarendon Ave., #209 that's going for $1,300/month.

The building features assigned parking, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

4419 N. Wolcott Ave., ##A1C (Ravenswood)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4419 N. Wolcott Ave., ##A1C. It's also listed for $1,300/month.

The building has on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fans, French doors, white appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

1112 N. Dearborn St. (Near North)






Listed at $1,300/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1112 N. Dearborn St.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

