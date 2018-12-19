What will $1,300 rent you in Evanston, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Evanston if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
710 Oakton St., #Apt 305
Listed at $1,300/month, this 995-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 710 Oakton St., #Apt 305.
Building amenities include assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, expect tiled and hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and white appliances. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
800 Custer Ave. (Main-Chicago)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 800 Custer Ave. It's listed for $1,295/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Apartment amenities include carpeting, air conditioning, a dishwasher, white appliances and a breakfast bar. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
1313 Oak Ave., #2fb
Here's a 10-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1313 Oak Ave., #2fb that's going for $1,270/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a fireplace. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
