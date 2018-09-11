What will $1,300 rent you in Evanston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Evanston if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
534 Hinman Ave., #W1
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 534 Hinman Ave., #W1.
In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features andbay windows. The building features on-site laundry and extra storage space. Canine companions are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
941 Chicago Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 941 Chicago Ave. It's listed for $1,295/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center and extra storage space. In the apartment, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Feline companions are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
800 Custer Ave.
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 800 Custer Ave. that's also going for $1,295/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space, on-site management and a business center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and has good transit options.
Maple Avenue and Crain Street
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Maple Avenue and Crain Street. It's listed for $1,175/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed pending additional fees.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.
