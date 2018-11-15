What will $1,300 rent you in Forest Park, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Forest Park if you've got a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7300 Madison St., #108
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 7300 Madison St., #108.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and is relatively bikeable.
520 Desplaines Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 520 Desplaines Ave. listed at $1,299/month for its 850 square feet of space.
The building features garage parking, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are air conditioning, central heating, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
7444 Franklin St., #2SE
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7444 Franklin St., #2SE, that's going for $1,275/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, carpeting and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has some bike infrastructure.
