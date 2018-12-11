What will $1,300 rent you in Forest Park, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Forest Park if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
520 Desplaines Ave.
Listed at $1,299/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 520 Desplaines Ave.
The building features garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and generous closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and is bikeable.
7444 Franklin St., #2SE
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7444 Franklin St., #2SE. It's listed for $1,275/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings and a balcony. Animals are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some bike infrastructure.
32 Elgin Ave., #C2
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 32 Elgin Ave., #C2 that's going for $1,250/month.
The building includes secured entry, outdoor space and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and air conditioning. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is relatively bikeable.
