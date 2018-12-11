What will $1,300 rent you in Logan Square, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering at $1,295.
So, what might you expect to find if your budget matches the neighborhood median? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2317 N. Rockwell St., #15967
Check out this studio apartment that's located at 2317 N. Rockwell St., #15967. It's listed for $1,295/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, you'll have an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
2330 N. Spaulding Ave., #A3
Located at 2330 N. Spaulding Ave., #A3, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,295/month.
The building features on-site laundry, storage space and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, central heating and generous closet space. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
2615 N. Spaulding Ave., #2617-2w
Listed at $1,295/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2615 N. Spaulding Ave., #2617-2w.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and extra storage space. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, high ceilings, bay windows, both central heating and air conditioning, white appliances and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
2541 N. Spaulding Ave.
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2541 N. Spaulding Ave. It's listed for $1,295/month.
Secured entry, shared outdoor space and assigned parking are listed as building amenities. In the apartment, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpe, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and garden access. Animals are not allowed.
