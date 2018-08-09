What will $1,400 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1347 N. Dearborn St. (Gold Coast)
Here's a studio apartment at 1347 N. Dearborn St. that's also going for $1,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the light-filled unit, you are promised an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and many windows.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
725 W. Sheridan Road (Lakeview East)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 725 W. Sheridan Road. It's listed for $1,400/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get many windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a shower/tub combo. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
428 W. Surf St. (Lakeview East)
Located at 428 W. Surf St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,400/month.
Building amenities include gated entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate a open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, extra storage space, large closets, high ceilings, ceiling fans and designer lighting. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1436 W. Erie St. (West Town)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1436 W. Erie St. It's listed for $1,400/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabientry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
