What will $1,400 rent you in Chicago, right now?

4010 S. Oakenwald Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

427 W. Surf St., #1 (Lake View East)




Listed at $1,400/month, this studio apartment is located at 427 W. Surf St., #1.

The building has on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood flooring, central heating, closet space and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

429 W. Surf St., #11 (Lake View East)




Next, there's this studio apartment over at 429 W. Surf St., #11. It's also listed for $1,400/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1349 N. Dearborn St., #204 (Gold Coast)




Here's a studio apartment at 1349 N. Dearborn St., #204, that's going for $1,400/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4010 S. Oakenwald Ave., #1 (Oakland)



Located at 4010 S. Oakenwald Ave., #1, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,400/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the apartment, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

485 N. Seeley Ave., #6 (Ravenswood)




Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 485 N. Seeley Ave., #6 that's going for $1,400/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and a ceiling fan. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
