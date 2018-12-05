What will $1,400 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
550 W. Aldine Ave., #W2 (Lake View East)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 550 W. Aldine Ave., #W2. It's listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. The building boasts on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1642 N. Campbell Ave., #CH (Logan Square)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1642 N. Campbell Ave., #CH. It's also listed for $1,400/month.
The unit, which is located in a private coach house, features hardwood floors, on-site laundry and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.
6157 N. Sheridan Road (Edgewater Beach)
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6157 N. Sheridan Road. It's listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Animals are not welcome.
815 W. Cornelia Ave., #A308 (Lakeview)
Located at 815 W. Cornelia Ave., #A308, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, generous closet space and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
