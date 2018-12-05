REAL ESTATE

What will $1,400 rent you in Chicago, right now?

6157 N. Sheridan Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

550 W. Aldine Ave., #W2 (Lake View East)






Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 550 W. Aldine Ave., #W2. It's listed for $1,400/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. The building boasts on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1642 N. Campbell Ave., #CH (Logan Square)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1642 N. Campbell Ave., #CH. It's also listed for $1,400/month.

The unit, which is located in a private coach house, features hardwood floors, on-site laundry and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6157 N. Sheridan Road (Edgewater Beach)






Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6157 N. Sheridan Road. It's listed for $1,400/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Animals are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

815 W. Cornelia Ave., #A308 (Lakeview)






Located at 815 W. Cornelia Ave., #A308, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, generous closet space and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
