What will $1,400 rent you in Evanston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2537 Prairie Ave. (Central Street)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 619-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2537 Prairie Ave.
The building has assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1420 Chicago Ave. (Chicago-Dempster)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1420 Chicago Ave. It's listed for $1,395/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and air conditioning. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
941 Chicago Ave. (Main-Chicago)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 941 Chicago Ave. that's also going for $1,395/month.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and ceiling fans. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1139 Oak Ave., #1W
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1139 Oak Ave., #1W. It's listed for $1,370/month.
Assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry are listed as building amenities. The apartment features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, white appliances and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
914 Crain St. (Chicago-Dempster)
Located at 914 Crain St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,353/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $350 move-in fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
