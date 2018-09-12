REAL ESTATE

What will $1,400 rent you in Wrigleyville, right now?

915 W. Waveland Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wrigleyville?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Wrigleyville is currently hovering around $1,595.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3738 N. Fremont St.




Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3738 N. Fremont St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a patio and wooden cabinetry. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3519 N. Racine Ave.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3519 N. Racine Ave. It's listed for $1,395/month for its 800 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, exposed brick, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3517 N. Racine Ave., #S1




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3517 N. Racine Ave., #S1, that's going for $1,380/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

915 W. Waveland Ave., #1B




Finally, located at 915 W. Waveland Ave., #1B, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,355/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and bay windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
