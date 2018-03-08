What will $1,500 rent you in Boystown, right now?

Read on for the listings.
622 West Roscoe St., #2b
Listed at $1,475 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 622 West Roscoe St.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and ample natural lighting. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.
740 West Addison St., #2e
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 740 West Addison St. It's listed for $1,450 / month.
The building boasts on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, generous closet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
3751 North Halsted St., #212
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 3751 North Halsted St. that's going for $1,435 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a spiral staircase and built-in storage features. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
