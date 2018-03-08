REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Boystown, right now?

622 West Roscoe St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Boystown? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

622 West Roscoe St., #2b




Listed at $1,475 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 622 West Roscoe St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and ample natural lighting. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

740 West Addison St., #2e



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 740 West Addison St. It's listed for $1,450 / month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, generous closet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3751 North Halsted St., #212




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 3751 North Halsted St. that's going for $1,435 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a spiral staircase and built-in storage features. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

