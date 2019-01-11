What will $1,500 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1325 W. Wilson Ave., #1110 (Sheridan Park)
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1325 W. Wilson Ave., #1110.
The building offers a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, you can find an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, air conditioning and high ceilings. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
2452 W. Howard St., #45 (West Rogers Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2452 W. Howard St., #45. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
546 W. Brompton Ave., #3n (Lake View East)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 546 W. Brompton Ave., #3n that's going for $1,500/month.
The building has outdoor space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, bay windows, air conditioning, built-in storage space, a fireplace, a dishwasher and white appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
253 E. Delaware Place, #4B (Streeterville)
Located at 253 E. Delaware Place, #4B, here's a studio condo that's listed for $1,500/month.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood and tiled floors, high ceilings, generous closet space, white appliances and in-unit laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
