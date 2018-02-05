REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in East Village, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Village?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Chicago neighborhood with a budget of $1,500 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1036 North Honore St.




Listed at $1,499 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 1036 North Honore St. In the condo, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings and in-unit laundry.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking; Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1821 W Augusta Blvd., #1r




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 1821 W Augusta Blvd. It's listed for $1,475 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1114 North Winchester Ave., #2r




Here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1114 North Winchester Ave., which is going for $1,445 / month. In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a deck and plenty of natural light. The building boasts assigned parking and secured entry; Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

