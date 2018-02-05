What will $1,500 rent you in East Village, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Chicago neighborhood with a budget of $1,500 / month.
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
1036 North Honore St.
Listed at $1,499 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 1036 North Honore St. In the condo, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings and in-unit laundry.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking; Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1821 W Augusta Blvd., #1r
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 1821 W Augusta Blvd. It's listed for $1,475 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1114 North Winchester Ave., #2r
Here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1114 North Winchester Ave., which is going for $1,445 / month. In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a deck and plenty of natural light. The building boasts assigned parking and secured entry; Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
