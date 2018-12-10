What will $1,500 rent you in Evanston, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Evanston if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
800 Hinman Ave. (Main-Chicago)
Listed at $1,495/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 800 Hinman Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. The unit features an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.
127 Clyde Ave.
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 127 Clyde Ave. It's listed for $1,450/month.
The building has assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1410 Chicago Ave., #604 (Chicago-Dempster)
Here's a studio apartment at 1410 Chicago Ave., #604 that's going for $1,445/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
