REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Evanston, right now? | Hoodline

800 Hinman Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Evanston if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

800 Hinman Ave. (Main-Chicago)






Listed at $1,495/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 800 Hinman Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. The unit features an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

127 Clyde Ave.






Next, there's this studio apartment over at 127 Clyde Ave. It's listed for $1,450/month.

The building has assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1410 Chicago Ave., #604 (Chicago-Dempster)






Here's a studio apartment at 1410 Chicago Ave., #604 that's going for $1,445/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineEvanston
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in West Town, Chicago
Renting in Chicago: What will $1,000 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, right now
The priciest residential rentals in Aurora
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Chicago's most-wanted drug lord in PR battle over consulate bombing
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slit her throat, police say
Man recovering from being shot while campaigning for 15th Ward political candidate
Woman found dead in son's Palatine home after he was killed when trying to run over police
Ariana Grande adds 2nd United Center show for 2019 tour
Teens allegedly attacked at mall over parking spot
Challenger alleges fraud, dirty tricks by alderman connected to Speaker Madigan
Show More
Heightened security planned for upcoming feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Metra Electric trains delayed due to downed wires
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
Late UIC art history professor bequeaths $1M to school
Toddler reconnects with nurse who saved his life
More News