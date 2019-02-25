What will $1,500 rent you in Evanston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1575 Oak Ave. (Downtown)
Listed at $1,475/month, this studio apartment is located at 1575 Oak Ave.
This unit features air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center and an elevator. Feline companions are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
800 Hinman Ave. (Main-Chicago)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 800 Hinman Ave. It's listed for $1,460/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In this unit, you'll find plenty of natural light, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
312 Lee St., #314-3 (Main-Chicago)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 312 Lee St., #314-3 that's going for $1,445/month.
In this remodeled unit, you'll get natural sunlight and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pet owners, rejoice: both meows and barks are welcome. No security deposit is required.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
