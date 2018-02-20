REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Logan Square right now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2451 W Moffat St., #1




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 2451 W Moffat St. In the home, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and garage parking. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2600 North Kimball Ave., #312




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2600 North Kimball Ave. It's listed for $1,495 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, new kitchen cabinets and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

2615 N Spaulding Ave., #2w




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2615 N Spaulding Ave. that's also going for $1,495 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry and bike storage; Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
