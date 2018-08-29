REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Rogers Park, right now?

1716 W. Farwell Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rogers Park?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rogers Park is currently hovering around $1,045.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1716 W. Farwell Ave., #2




Listed at $1,500/month, this studio apartment is located at 1716 W. Farwell Ave., #2.

In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building boasts amenities like secured entry and extra storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

1033 W. Loyola Ave.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1033 W. Loyola Ave. It's listed for $1,475/month for its 653 square feet of space.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, bay windows, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

6827 N. Ridge Blvd., #42




Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6827 N. Ridge Blvd., #42, that's going for $1,425/month.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, secured entry, an elevator and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
